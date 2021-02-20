Paul Rusesabagina on Trial in Kigali

by PD Lawton 20 February 2021

Paul Rusesabagina, the real-life person depicted in the film `Hotel Rwanda`, is facing an illegal trial in Kigali. The trial of Rusesabagina and 20 other accused began on Wednesday 17 February 2021 and has been adjourned until next week.

President for life, the psychotic Paul Kagame, preaches democracy around the world while the 98.63% of Rwandans who voted for him in 2017 did so because the vast majority were too afraid of the repercussions if they did not.

Kagame`s government are heavily sponsored by British foreign aid with Tony and Cherie Blair being considered good friends of the African despot who is responsible for the carnage of 1994 and the subsequent loss of the millions of lives in the Eastern DRC, which continues to this day.

The coup d’état by the RPA and assassination of President Habyarimana was driven via the Ugandan British- sponsored despot, Yoweri Museveni, by the City of London/Wall Street empire in order to destabilize the centre of the African continent and gain access to the mineral resources of the Congolese provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri. Kagame`s Rwanda has been the conduit to the coltan in Ituri, on which the digital world`s existence depends.

Due to the volcanic geology of the high altitude Eastern Congo, every mineral resource known to man can be found in abundance. The multi national corporations, predominantly associated with the extractive interests of the City of London, which incorporates the British Commonwealth countries of Canada and Australia, such as Glencore Xstrata, Banro, Ashante Gold, Barrick Gold and others have found a feeding ground like no other on earth.

It is no wonder the mythology of 1994 is perpetuated and that Rwandese agents can go anywhere in the world, arrest or assassinate whoever they so wish without anyone calling foul play.

