OVERCOMING GEOPOLITICS: Excerpts from Panel 1 of the September 5-6 Schiller Institute conference

Source: Schiller Institute

10 September 2020

Excerpts from Panel 1 of the September 5-6 Schiller Institute conference.

Watch whole panel: https://youtu.be/np673ypliKM

Speakers include: Helga Zepp-LaRouche Founder and chairwoman of the Schiller Institute

Greetings and Opening Remarks Lyndon H. LaRouche Jr. (1922-2019)

Speech delivered to the 2000 Labor Day Schiller Institute conference

Andrey Kortunov Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council

The Strategic Implications of the Russia-United States Bilateral Relationship

Dr. Natalia Vitrenko Doctor of Economics, Chairwoman of the Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine Irreconcilable Problems Are Pushing the World Towards Catastrophe

Colonel Richard H. Black (USA, Ret.) Former head of the Army’s Criminal Law Division at the Pentagon; former State Senator, Virginia Do We Risk a Military Coup?

J. Kirk Wiebe Former Senior National Security Agency (NSA) analyst The Unnecessary Tragedy of 9/11