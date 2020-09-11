OVERCOMING GEOPOLITICS: Excerpts from Panel 1 of the September 5-6 Schiller Institute conference

Source: Schiller Institute
Overcoming Geopolitics: Why a P-5 Summit Is Urgently Needed Now
10 September 2020
Excerpts from Panel 1 of the September 5-6 Schiller Institute conference.
Watch whole panel: https://youtu.be/np673ypliKM
Speakers include: Helga Zepp-LaRouche Founder and chairwoman of the Schiller Institute
Greetings and Opening Remarks Lyndon H. LaRouche Jr. (1922-2019)
Speech delivered to the 2000 Labor Day Schiller Institute conference
Andrey Kortunov Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council
The Strategic Implications of the Russia-United States Bilateral Relationship
Dr. Natalia Vitrenko Doctor of Economics, Chairwoman of the Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine Irreconcilable Problems Are Pushing the World Towards Catastrophe
Colonel Richard H. Black (USA, Ret.) Former head of the Army’s Criminal Law Division at the Pentagon; former State Senator, Virginia Do We Risk a Military Coup?
J. Kirk Wiebe Former Senior National Security Agency (NSA) analyst The Unnecessary Tragedy of 9/11
William Binney Former technical director of the World Geopolitical and Military Analysis and Reporting section of the National Security Agency (NSA) Defend the Constitution from the Surveillance State