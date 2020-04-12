“A country like China has been playing its part, shipping medical supplies even to such countries, developed countries like America, though America sees China as an enemy, a perpetual enemy. But because, in the spirit of Confucius, China has delivered so far, I think, 6 planes full of medical equipment. So at this time we need such brotherhood where we see ourselves as brothers and sisters, where we are touched by humankind. In our local language we have something called `Ubuntu`, humankind, that what happens to our neighbour, touches you. When your neighbour`s house is on fire you don`t have to wait for him or her to call out, to call you to come and help.”

re posted from LAROUCHEPAC

“Our Humanity Will Be Our Cure” – The Statecraft of Durable Survival

This week’s Manhattan Project meeting will feature Helga Zepp-LaRouche, Harley Schlanger, Dr. Mario Roberto Morales (Guatemala) and Ramasimong Phillip Tsokolibane (South Africa).

Like this: Like Loading...