Of Arsonists and Insane Environmentalists: The American West Is on Fire

by Patrick Ruckert

September 16, 2020

The wildfires now sweeping the Western states, especially California, Oregon, and Washington, are devastating and deadly, creating a firestorm consuming millions of acres and a smoke plume which now extends to the East Coast. But social media throughout the country yesterday was pounding with the most relevant question: How come other countries, even including Canada, which have massive forestlands, are not subject to the same devastating fires? The same theme was struck by President Trump in his meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom. The President pointed to Germany as an example of well managed forests with very limited fire events, while Newsom tried to lecture the President about his fervent belief in the myth of catastrophic climate change. “You’ll see,” the President countered, “it will get even cooler.”

In the meantime, last week, the Wacko Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, underlined the cult like religious belief which is actually responsible for the fires, along with arsonists, four of whom have been recently arrested. Pelosi told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on September 10th that, “Mother Earth Is Angry” and has unleashed these fires to tell us that the “climate crisis” is real. Pelosi thus revealed herself as a Gaia worshipper, a Malthusian witch denying both the divinity of God and human beings.

