Now Is The Time To Reorganize The Financial System

World-wide, central banks are bailing out worthless financial assets held by the City of London and Wall Street –this in a midst of a pandemic of global suffering, and, in the developing sector of the world and impoverished areas right here in the U.S., almost certain death.

To see how these maniacs think just look at the investment article today by the “formidable Wall Street figure” and Davos raconteur Scott Minerd, billionaire CEO of Guggenheim Investments, who told his clients COVID-19 is going to devastate the developing countries—which he calls, in the customary contemptuous finance-speak, “emerging markets” or just “EMs.”

