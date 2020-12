this documentary shows life on the ground in Eastern Congo. It includes a number of interviews with Congolese professors, pastors and people in general about life in a God forsaken place. If anywhere in the world needs a modern healthcare system, peace, and massive input of infrastructure development…it is here

Source: Life That Matters

16 September 2020

Reaching Remote Pygmy Tribes in CONGO Documentary – Sebastian Tirtirau

