No More Politicizing Covid-19

No one really knows where Covid-19 originated. Possibly it has always been around and conditions allowed it to activate….very informative interview….also alarming in that it makes you realize just how little is understood about the virus

Source: CGTN

Exclusive Senior Oxford expert: virus may have laid dormant around us

8 July 2020

Some researchers say they’ve found traces of COVID-19 in sewage samples in Spain, Italy and Brazil, months before China’s first case. In an interview with CGTN, an expert from the Oxford University says COVID-19 may have existed even before the first outbreak

