Nigerian ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE Project That Will Boost The Economy & Eliminate Blackouts

Nigeria is re-developing the national grid, a key component of the economy. Excellent news from this informative video

Source: NedMedia

The $6.5b Nigeria Electric Power Project That Will Boost The Economy & Eliminate Blackouts

18 May 2021

All the details about the huge $6.5b (~₦3.1tr) Nigeria Electric Power Project which aims to upgrade the power infrastructure & improve power supply. This is a project that will eliminate constant blackouts in Nigeria. Construction of 5000km of power lines, building of 70 new substations & rehabilitation of 105 substations. Installation of more 3000 transformers to boost power delivery and also eliminate blackouts. This is will boost productivity in the Nigerian economy. Like, share & subscribe, thanks for watching.

