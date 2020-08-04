New Infrastructure Vital for South Africa to Combat COVID-19 and Save Lives!

There is no alternative, but to build infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure across Africa, if poverty is to be eliminated and lives saved!

July 31, 2020

The article below from Bloomberg.com highlights the intention of South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa to grow South Africa’s economy through investment in infrastructure. For African nations to industrialize, to fully develop their economies, there is no option, but to massively invest in infrastructure. However, the magnitude of infrastructure required can only be financed through public sector credit. New global and national financial mechanisms must be created to provide low interest, long term credit for investment in infrastructure. South Africa is experiencing the highest level of infection of COIVD-19. There is no alternative, but to build infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure across Africa, if poverty is to be eliminated and lives saved!

