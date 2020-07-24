re posted from EXECUTIVE INTELLIGENCE REVIEW

This transcript appears in the July 24, 2020 issue of Executive Intelligence Review.

[Print version of this transcript]

Neither Flynn Nor Stone Was Guilty, Because There Was No Russian Hack

Former National Security Agency technical director William Binney participated in an online meeting July 15 of the New Jersey Burke for Senate campaign. His remarks were followed by an extensive exchange with other participants. The following edited transcript includes about three-quarters of the exchange. Questions are abridged, intended only to indicate the topics discussed by Mr. Binney.

William Binney: We invented a system that basically would not only have detected the 9/11 operation before it occurred, but also all the other terrorist attacks in the world, before and after. But the problem was also that it was a system that would have uncovered all of the criminal activity of our government employees, and of our secret intelligence agencies, and also others in the world, too. It was something that would lay out all of the patterns of human activity.