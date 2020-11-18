on the degenerates of Davos…….like Maurice Strong …..and the transformation of the Hitlarian eugenics movement into today`s environmental cult, devised by the Club of Rome, which has been denying Africa`s creative potential, while City of London extractive interests reap the benefits of their resources. The Green New Deal which is the Great Reset is the climax of this depopulationist, zero-growth policy. And more explained in this very interesting interview….

Source: ROGUE NEWS

Mathew Ehret: The Coming Battle For The New World.

BIO: Matthew J.L. Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review and founder of the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation. His works are regularly featured on Strategic Culture, the Duran, Zero Hedge, Fort Russ, Lew Rockwell, Global Research, Dissident Voice, Off-Guardian and Greanville Post. He is the author of the Untold History of Canada book series and be reached at matt.ehret@tutamail.com

