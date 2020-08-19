Mali in crisis

Malian soldiers are celebrated as they arrive at the Independence Square in Bamako, Mali, on August 18, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced his decision to resign and dissolve the parliament in order to avoid “bloodshed,” following his arrest by mutinous soldiers.

“Today, certain parts of the military have decided that intervention was necessary. Do I really have a choice? Because I do not wish blood to be shed,” a tired-looking Keita said in a brief statement broadcast on state television from a military base in Kati on Wednesday.

The development came hours after soldiers at the base in Kati, a town 15 kilometers from the capital of Bamako, staged a mutiny, detaining an unspecified number of high-ranking military and political figures, including the foreign and finance ministers and the parliament speaker.

The soldiers later arrested the president, along with Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, at their residences.

continue reading Here: Source:

https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/08/19/632129/Mali-president-resign-coup