Lyndon LaRouche Day: The Real Revolutionary We Need Now

Helga and Lyndon LaRouche on Lyndon 95th Birthday Celibration. (Photo: EIRNS)

Today, September 8th, would have been the 98th birthday of Lyndon LaRouche, the economist and statesman whose work, The Power of Reason, 1988, was only one of those numberless works, great projects, and bold initiatives by which he located the power of labor in the limitless power of human reason and creativity. From his earliest major economic work, Dialectical Economics, Lyndon LaRouche demonstrated Lincoln’s conception that the productive labor force is the prior creator of capital, and of new and higher forms of productive labor, through creative invention, scientific breakthroughs, and their translation into new technologies.

But he went far beyond this. Standing on the shoulders of Gottfried Leibniz, the great thinkers of Greece and the Italian Renaissance, and Alexander Hamilton, Lyndon LaRouche exceeded any physical economist, in forecasting and describing how high the world’s poorest of labor forces could raise their physical, cultural and scientific powers, over periods of decades, through great projects of development.

continue reading Here: Source:

https://larouchepac.com/20200908/lyndon-larouche-day-real-revolutionary-we-need-now