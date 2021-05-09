Developing the physical economy is the only way to stop insecurity in the Sahel

Source: The New Afrika Channel

Longest Bridge In Morocco To Be Inaugurated In Laayoune Next Year

24 April 2021

Longest Bridge In Morocco To Be Inaugurated In Laayoune Next Year. Laayoune bridge – Morocco’s Minister for Industry, Trade and New Technologies, Abdelkader Amara, has confirmed that the ongoing construction of the Laayoune Bridge in Morocco, the country’s longest, is progressing well and that the project will be inaugurated next year. This was made known, when the minister inspected the progress of the project.

The Laayoune Bridge, which is a part of the Tiznit-Dakhla highway project, will be 1,650 meters in length, taking over the “longest bridge title in morocco” from the 950 meters long Mohammed VI Bridge in Rabat. The Tiznit-Dakhla highway project mainly concerns the enlargement of National Road N01, between Tiznit and Laayoune, and the establishment of a new road between Laayoune and Dakhla.

