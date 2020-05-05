Laser-treated metals could be next step in fight against germs

re posted from CHINA DAILY

By Barry He | China Daily Global | Updated: 2020-04-23 09:28

Countless types of microbe that attack the human body can live on outdoor surfaces for days, meaning that frequently touched surfaces, such as door handles and handrails, can become locations where disease can spread at an alarming rate.

Disinfecting surfaces using a variety of chemicals, including alcohol concentrations and pesticide-related solutions, is one way to tackle the problem but the products are costly, both financially and in terms of time.

Researchers at Purdue University in the United States have now added to the options by creating a laser treatment that has the potential to turn any metal surface into an environment that is immediately hostile to bacteria, merely by altering the metal’s surface texture.

The research has had promising results with scientists demonstrating that it was capable of manipulating the surface of copper to immediately kill bacteria, including MRSA.

