Kenya`s Anti-Covid Mega Measures !

Africa`s first floating bridge, the Mombasa-Likoni Bridge

image : On Christmas Day officials and residents cross the Lekoni Channel by bridge for the first time. Photo credit : Nairobi News

by PD Lawton, 28 December 2020

Around 300 000 people per day use crowded ferries to cross from Liwatoni on Mombasa Island to Ras Bofu (Peleleza) in Likoni . Mombasa is Kenya`s second largest city with a population of 1.2 million. Kilindini Harbour services Mombasa and is East Africa`s busiest port.

At the start of the pandemic, Kenya`s President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned a temporary bridge to relieve congestion.It has been his special project to protect Kenyans and stop the spreading of Covid.

The pedestrian bridge has a total length of 1.2 km. The middle section, 241.52m, floats and is supported either end by fixed structures.The middle section floats on pontoons and opens up on an anchorage system, to allow shipping traffic to access the harbour. The bridge deck is 6m across.

The bridge will eventually be replaced by the Mombasa Gateway Bridge. Construction started on May 20, 2020 and is a joint venture between China Road and Bridge Construction and Kenya National Highways Authority.The government has fully funded the project.

It was completed by mid-December and was opened for a few hours on Christmas day as a gift to the nation. Residents and government officials walked together over the bridge on a very joyful first crossing! It will be officially opened on January 1 by President Kenyatta.

The project shows not only committment to the well being of the nation but also that African governments are starting to think like China in terms of how problems can be quickly solved by innovative technology and mega infrastructure!

