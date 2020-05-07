Kenya starts linking Chinese-built modern railway to older line in central region

re posted from XINHUANET

Source: Xinhua| 2020-05-05 22:07:12|Editor: huaxia

NAIROBI, May 5 (Xinhua) — Kenya is in the final stages of linking Chinese-built modern railway to an older line in the agriculture-rich central region to ensure commodities are easily transported to the Port of Mombasa for export, senior Kenya Railways Corporation official confirmed on Tuesday.

The plan involves about 240 kilometers, linking the old meter gauge railway line from the Nanyuki town to the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in the capital Nairobi.

“The rehabilitation of the old railway line is in the final stages. It should be operational by June 2020,” said Phillip Mainga, the managing director of the Kenya Railways Corporation

continue reading Here: Source:

http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/africa/2020-05/05/c_139032879.htm