June 27 Conference: Will Humanity Prosper, or Perish? The Future Demands a ‘Four-Power’ Summit Now

Question to Panel III from Joshua Kisubika in Uganda about how to help the youth of Uganda :

“I was saying that over 700 000 people reach working age every year in Uganda and this is expected to rise to an average of 1 million in the decade from 2030 – 2040 . And it`s already creating a mismatch between labour demand and supply. And while Uganda`s youth are renowned for being highly enterprising, fewer than 4% of Ugandans are employers. 52% are working for themselves only , and 43% are unpaid family workers. So you can see that even this, all goes back maybe to leadership. So I was trying to look at strategies we can identify with you , together with you, to help the youth in Uganda to start living life to the full.”

Daniel Burke`s response:

“I think that what you are raising is the prospect of dialogue and discussion about, most importantly perhaps , is what we were discussing here, the epistemology of economics. Because what you are describing , it depends on your point of view. The point of view expressed by this British imperial oligarchical financial system, is the point of view that if you have many, many mouths to feed and you don`t have enough food, or that is to say if you have many youths to employ and you don`t have enough jobs then that means you are poor.

But from the standpoint of the American system, or that is to say specifically, I`m not referring to what the United States has been doing recently or even over most of it`s history, but rather the so called American System of Economics from Alexander Hamilton which has been developed by Lincoln’s economists, developed under Roosevelt and developed under John Kennedy and particularly by Lyndon LaRouche, an economist and individual. Under that system, then you look at a large number of youth and you say : my goodness what incredible wealth we have because of the creative powers of their minds .

And because we understand as Hamilton did that it`s through the function of the human mind making discoveries that we actually are able to increase our wealth, our ability to provide for the population and for the future populations. So if we approach the circumstance from that respect we will immediately begin to look at what are the great projects that need to be built that would establish a new platform of infrastructure, a new platform of capability for the nation and for the region and for the continent and therefore for the world, which would provide a basis for new qualities of economic activity that were otherwise not possible.

That you create a future with a future. You create some kind of next step for the whole system. But it is most important that this be under the idea of a leap-frog, we say leap-frog to signify go beyond any of the so-called intermediate steps that the IMF demands people take which is total nonsense. You may have seen on Panel I that Daisuke Kotegawa, a former Japanese representative to the IMF, dealt with this idea, that it`s ridiculous that we should be expecting nations to go step by step by step up the ladder of industrialization. And so that`s nonsense. We should go to the highest technology that`s available and over -master all of the problems that came before and go for the rapid advance of capability, of productive capability . And so what we would like to discuss with you would be : what are the principles by which this can be achieved in Uganda, in the region , on the continent and in the world and what are we demanding from government?

That`s why presently given the conditions of total breakdown of the system which is what we`re faced with right now, we are saying we have really got to bring forward youth leadership to demand this summit, a summit of the nations that are capable of initiating a new paradigm.

Because if we want to get that kind of project rolling, and that kind of new platform, then we`re going to have to change the whole financial system. We cannot allow the continued suffocation of the developing countries, so-called, we`ve got to get really, what the Schiller Institute is proposing ,is 1.5 billion new jobs and the discussion is that this could mean 125 trillion dollars of credit provided by international credit institutions to nations.

So we`d like to discuss this with you and the youth you work with and provide a basis for dialogue in which we can have shared understanding of what is necessary and then have a basis to demand that of government , of the people there, and of the governments of the world.

Thank you very much for participating.”

