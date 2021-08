Kennedy and Nkrumah, enjoyed each others company, shared a beautiful vision of industrialized Africa and both warned about an invisible empire

“For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence…”JFK

JFK’s Warning Against Secret Societies (excerpt)

Source: Canadian Patriot Press

NKRUMAH SPEECH FORCES AGAINST AFRICA

Source: CPPGhanaOnline

