Jacob Zuma’s sin

By Andile Mngxitama

Jacob Zuma was considered okay in so long as he didn’t touch the economy and land. When he decided “fuck it I’m going for the land and economy”, the whole shit started.

The owners of the economy started a nasty fight back. They even forgave Julius Malema and set him up as their crusader against corruption, despite his Limpopo looting spree. They made the unauthorized expenditure of R7 million pertaining to Nkandla (the amount that Zuma had to pay back from the calculations made by his bitter rival Pravin Gordhan) the biggest corruption in South Africa (SA).

