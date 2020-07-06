re posted from EIR Daily Alert Service

https://larouchepub.com/

‘Is U.K. Trying To Launch Another Opium War Against China?’

July 5 (EIRNS)—That is headline on a Global Times homepage article by Li Qingqing published today. The following excerpts speak for themselves:

“The Financial Times published a report titled ‘Britain’s Armed Forces Pivot East To Face Growing China Threat’ on Saturday…. British politicians also recommended a more visible U.K. presence in China’s ‘sphere of influence’ and to work more closely with allies on ‘China’s doorstep.’ The U.K. and some other Western countries have long maintained their ideological prejudice against China. They are accustomed to demonizing China while they bask in their old colonial characterizations… .

“The U.K. has been opportunistic with China, swinging from a ‘golden era’ a few years ago to now regarding China as a ‘growing threat.’ But how can China impose security threats on a kingdom far away in the Atlantic Ocean? The U.K. is foisting its colonialism and expansionist mind-set upon China.

“The U.K. is trying to increase its military presence in China’s ‘sphere of influence,’ but this will turn out to be untenable. First, it is not the 19th century anymore … the Royal Navy has announced that it will permanently deploy a few hundred Royal Marine commandos ‘east of Suez.’ Is the U.K. going to send its aircraft carriers near China? Somewhere near Hong Kong? Is it going to launch a new opium war against China?

“The U.K. indeed needs to figure out how to deal with China…. But unreasonably confronting China cannot help the U.K. to win back its old glory.”

• Watch the Morning Briefing with Harley Schlanger on Monday July 6: Every weekday morning Harley will brief you on what you need to know to start your day. Subscribe to the LaRouchePAC YouTube channel and hit the notifications button to be notified when Harley’s briefings are posted. Or you can listen to the audio file on SoundCloud.

Source: EIR Daily Alert Service

https://larouchepub.com/

Like this: Like Loading...