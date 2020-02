highly interesting talk on the topic of battery electric transport which highlights the disconnect between reality and the `green energy `brigade

Source: GWPF

Is it Really the End of the Internal Combustion Engine?

Published on 7 Feb 2020

Professor Gautam Kalghatgi (FREng FSAE FIMechE FISEES) answers the question: ‘Is it really the end of internal combustion engines and petroleum in transport?’ The talk was given to the Global Warming Policy Foundation on Tuesday 4th February, 2020.

