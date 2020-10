Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS INSIGHT – Is China committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims? Interview with Jerry Grey

28 October 2020

Is China committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims? A British-Aussie’s eye witness report Interview with Jerry Grey, British-Australian resident in China

Twitter: @Jerry_grey2002

Articles: www.jerry-grey2002.medium.com

