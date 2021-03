Source: Keybros

Iraqi: “US Brings Bombs, China Brings Trade to my country” – Keybros SOFTtalk Ep.15 🇮🇶

14 Mar 2021

In this episode of SOFTtalk, we sit down with Mr. Hussein Askary, a BRI expert from Baghdad who engages with the Iraqi Government, as he shares his perspective into Hong Kong, the US-China Conflict, Xinjiang, the 2003 Invasion of Iraq, Belt and Road Initiative, Iraq-China relations and the Middle East Conflict.

