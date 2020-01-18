more sane thinking about the Middle East and the world from the minds that initially developed the idea of the New Silk Road / BRI

Source: LaRouchePAC Live

Iran and Vicinity On the Ground in Southwest Asia

Streamed live on 17 Jan 2020

What’s Happening and Where Do We Go From Here? Hussein Askary, EIR’s expert for Southwest Asia gives an update; both on the present dynamics and their history. He also presents a pathway of solutions which just might result in peace breaking out here, pulling the world back from a most dangerous precipice.

Like this: Like Loading...