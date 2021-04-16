Interview with Sebastien Perimony on the New Paradigm in Africa

“how the oligarchy have been destroying Africa and the Africans…”

an interview with Sebastien Perimony by PD Lawton and Nick Jones for The New African Paradigm channel

Source: The New African Paradigm

16 April 2021

Sébastien Perimony is a friend of the Schiller Institute and has also worked in France with the political movement Solidarité et Progrès. He has recently finished a book on Africa and it’s potential future called: L`Afrique Avec Les Yeux Du Futur!

Sébastien Perimony`s book can be found here:

Like this: Like Loading...