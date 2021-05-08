FAST TRACK DEVELOPMENT ? FAST TRACK THE AFRICAN INTEGRATED HIGH SPEED RAIL NETWORK ( AIHSRN) !

PD Lawton and Nick Jones had the pleasure of interviewing Rowland Ataguba who has a working proposal to fast track the African Union`s continental rail connectivity network. His proposal is of paramount importance if Africans are to realize the qualitative changes that only development of infrastructure and the physical economy can bring to the lives and economies of all African nations.

Source: The New African Paradigm

Interview with Mr Rowland Ataguba – The African High Speed Railway Network

Rowland Ataguba is an expert on Railway Infrastructure Development and has worked extensively around the world. He is the Managing Director of Bethlehem Rail Infrastructure Ltd in London and has experience working on major infrastructure projects in Africa and the U.K such as being the Project Assurance Advisor on the 1.5 Billion Lagos – Ibadan Standard Gauge railway in Nigeria and also Project Manager for major projects at Network Rail, the British railway network manager.

We welcome Rowland to talk with us on all matters concerning the African High Speed Railway Network and its our pleasure to present his interesting ideas on a very important plan for the future of the continent.

Like this: Like Loading...