International Investigative Commission on Truth in Elections

The Schiller Institute has convened an “International Investigative Commission on Truth in Elections” which will meet on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. (EST). A panel of distinguished international jurists will hear reports from qualified Americans related to the ongoing electoral process in the United States, which is a matter of great international attention and concern. This is not a partisan issue. Some of the participants are, in their own political views, pro-Trump; some are anti-Trump. But what brings them together is a far greater issue: a concern over the universal importance of truth in elections, and the need to hold the United States to the same high standard as its own Constitution demands.

