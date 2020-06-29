“Instead of Geopolitics: The Principles of Statecraft”

“The matters upon which you are deliberating will determine whether or not mankind survives our turbulent times. Around the globe people are in the streets rising up to protest the intolerable injustice of the dying neo-colonial order that has enslaved all of us. It is a deadly monetarist order that values pieces of speculative financial paper above human life.

The collapse of this global British financial empire is certain, what will replace it is not .

What must be brought into being is a new world economic order based on the unleashing of the greatest power in the Universe, the power of human creativity to build on this planet a world of hope, peace and prosperity where we will be truly finally be free.

We shall extend our dominion beyond Earth into the vast expanse of the Universe . This was the mighty dream of the great Lyndon LaRouche who taught us that the final conjunctual crisis of the old British , evil British Empire, was coming and that we must, as revolutionaries, be prepared to seize the moment to shepherd the change for the good.

As we deliberate today, we must remember the teachings of Mr LaRouche. It is now truly his time , a time in which troubles can be turned into opportunity. To do otherwise would be to allow those evil people who lorded over us, as the masters of the old empire, to continue their rule in an even more brutish and deadly form, the global fascist order ,whose policy intention it is to kill more than three quarters of all people on Earth. That is, if they don`t stumble into a general thermo- nuclear war that kills all of us.

As the Covid-19 virus slashes his deadly path across my continent, which will leave tens of millions dead in its wake, if not more, we see the results of the British Empire policy of enforced under-development, combined with equally deadly famine and attempts to stir up wars here and around the globe. We can count more millions murdered through the empire`s policy.

It does not have to be this way!

LaRouche`s programs and policies for development and jobs point to the way to the future. For Africa it`s: Go with LaRouche or die with the old neo-colonial empire. Africa wants to lead and we have, with some help, the means to survive and prosper. My country, the only full-set economy on the continent , can help produce both the machinery and machine tools required for the industrialization of Africa. We can help train the hundreds of millions of new productive workers that will be needed. We have one of the most advanced nuclear energy industries on the globe, which is under constant attack from London. It is our future, and the future of billions of Africans to come, that this conference is discussing.

Best wishes for the success of your deliberations.”

contribution to Panel I by Philip Ramasimong Tsokolibane, leader of LaRouche South Africa

re posted from THE SCHILLER INSTITUTE

https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2020/06/26/conference-will-humanity-prosper-or-perish-the-future-demands-a-four-power-summit-now-2/

June 27 Conference: Will Humanity Prosper, or Perish? The Future Demands a ‘Four-Power’ Summit Now

Panel I — 10 am EDT

“Instead of Geopolitics: The Principles of Statecraft”

Keynote speaker: Helga Zepp-LaRouche: “The Alternative to a Dark Age and a Third World War”

Dr. Jin Zhongxia, Executive Director for China, IMF; Washington, D.C., United States: “The Fundamentals of East-West Philosophic Relations”

Boris Meshchanov, Counselor, Russian Federation Mission to the UN, New York City, United States: “Russia’s Global Economic Perspective, Post COVID-19”

Dr. Joycelyn Elders, former Surgeon-General of the United States

Ding Yifan, Deputy Director, Research Institute of World Development, China Development Research Center, China: “A Chinese Perspective on a Post-COVID Paradigm”

Daisuke Kotegawa, former Executive Director for Japan at the IMF; Research Director, The Canon Institute, Japan

Mayor DeWayne Hopkins (fmr); Former Mayor, Muscatine, Iowa; The Mayor’s Muscatine-China Initiative Committee, United States: “A View from the Iowa Farm Belt: the Muscatine-China Cultural Connection”

Question and Answer session

Source: The Schiller Institute

https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2020/06/26/conference-will-humanity-prosper-or-perish-the-future-demands-a-four-power-summit-now-2/

Like this: Like Loading...