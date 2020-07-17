re posted from EIR Daily Alert Service

Indian Diplomat Echoes Zepp-LaRouche on Importance of Putin’s Call for P5 Summit

July 15 (EIRNS)—M.K. Bhadrakumar, a former Indian Ambassador, scholar, journalist, and member of the Valdai Discussion Club in Russia, published an article July 14 on his website, “Indian Punchline,” titled “Putin Had a Dream To Reset the World Order.” The article powerfully presents the impact of Vladimir Putin’s call for a Summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council—China, Russia, the U.S., the UK, and France—by September, to address the multi-pronged crisis of civilization. This is an extremely important intervention which is largely a paraphrase of Helga Zepp-LaRouche’s article on the subject which has circulated internationally (see “The P5 Summit Proposed by Putin Could Be The Last Chance“), although he did not credit her, nor link to her article. Bhadrakumar’s articles circulate widely around the world.

Some excerpts:

• The Russian President is intensely conscious that a P5 Summit may be the last chance to establish a basis of trust for strategic orientation of relations among the 5 major nuclear powers.

• Former President Dmitry Medvedev told Interfax: “Trump has lots of problems, which affects his rating. He is pretty much lagging behind his main rival. Still, he is a creative person and it is quite possible that a miracle, which happened four years ago, might repeat itself. But for now, his chances do not look bright, considering the grave economic situations caused by coronavirus and racial unrest.”

• Interestingly, this is more or less the Chinese assessment of U.S. politics, too…. Beijing too hasn’t written off Trump. The policy speech by State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the China-U.S. colloquium last week before an audience that included Henry Kissinger contained flashes of an overture to Washington. The Chinese commentaries have zeroed in on Trump’s mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic as the genesis of his woes…. Beijing still thinks it can help Trump to turn the tide of the pandemic with the considerable expertise it has acquired, and bringing to the fore its vaccine research, etc.

• Putin’s far-sighted initiative, spelt out for the first time in the powerful speech at Jerusalem, anticipated the cascading tension in the international system stemming from the combination of the Covid-19 pandemic, the colossal decline of the physical economy, the systemic collapse of the financial system, and a growing geopolitical confrontation among major powers, which is today leading to a breaking point that can degenerate into social chaos and widespread war.

• Putin’s initiative reflects his conviction that even a multitude of small steps and measures to deal with all the different crises will no more suffice; nothing short of a veritable Grand Design can provide a comprehensive solution. There are several aspects to a Grand Design. For a start, the dramatic crises currently menacing the world call for a new world economic order based on a New Bretton Woods system. An investment program in the tradition of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal could provide a very useful common thread among the P5 heads of state, all of whom have at one time or another referenced FDR in positive terms.

• Equally, the agenda should include a Glass-Steagall bank separation; an industrial development plan on a global scale—a New Deal for the entire world; and a credit system—a New Bretton Woods; and most important, a worldwide health system, i.e., a modern health system that could measure up to at least the standard that China demonstrated in Wuhan in fighting the pandemic.

• It is well-known that in a prior history, Trump’s own political instincts were towards having good relations with Russia and China. He had even spoken of the need of a condominium between the three great powers to address global challenges. Without doubt, looking at our planet from above, cooperation between the two largest nuclear powers as well as between the two largest economies in the world is indispensable if mankind is to overcome this pandemic and other impending pandemics, as well as hunger, poverty and underdevelopment.

• In Putin’s worldview, too, no matter the prevailing gloomy world scenario, the U.S.-Russia-China triangle has good prospects to “come through in a constructive manner” and “form the basis to trace the entire history of international relations,” as highlighted in a highly nuanced TASS interview by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova last week in a smart signal to both Washington and Beijing.

• The big question is, how far the trans-Atlantic neo-liberal establishment, for whom Trump’s defeat in the November elections is the all-consuming priority, will play along. It is useful to recall that the ‘Wuhan virus’ was first conjured up by the former heads of Britain’s MI6 Secret Intelligence Service, Sir John Sawers and Sir Richard Dearlove, and the London-based Henry Jackson Society which, in a blatant provocation, challenged China to pay $9 trillion in reparations!

• This deadly power center in London also masterminded the “Russiagate” to create a quagmire for the Trump presidency. Fortunately, “Russiagate” met with an ignominious end and the Wuhan-virus conspiracy theory has been rejected as unfounded even by American medical experts. (A WHO delegation is currently in Wuhan to investigate the origins of the virus and the chronology of the pandemic.)

•Nonetheless, it is vital that the statesmen from the world’s five major nuclear powers try and lose rather than not to try at all to explore how a completely different program can be scripted for the agenda of international politics in order to prevent the cumulative effects of the pandemic, hunger, economic collapse—and a financial crash—becoming the destiny of mankind.

Source: EIR Daily Alert Service

https://larouchepub.com/

Like this: Like Loading...