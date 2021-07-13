In Defence of RET and All That Jacob Zuma Stands For

re posted from BLACKFIRSTLAND FIRST

BLF calls for National Shutdown until President Zuma is released, and other demands are met

10 July 2021

“what happened in Egypt is a great lesson. the masses may rise up, but without a revolutionary theory and organisational capacity reactionary forces take over and reverse the revolution with many years. i think the fall of Hosni Mubarak on that Friday is as significant as the removal of the Rhodes Statue at UCT. it’s an historically significant moment that must be celebrated but, like Egypt, there was no ten point demands that must reflect the truth of the revolution and remove power from ruling elites. imagine if the 2 million people at the square had declared a new people’s republic? imagine if they declared: freedom of press and religion, liberation of women, end capital punishment, people’s courts for people’s justice, expropriation of all land into the hands of the people, socialisation of the national wealth for direct democratic ownership by the people, free education, free healthcare, minimum wages, all major decision shall include people through referenda – that any new political management system is build on these foundations. imagine if they stayed in the square until this reality was imposed. we have to develop minimum demands for a revolutionary new society” – President of Black First Land First (BLF), Andile Mngxitama, on the lessons learnt from Egypt

Only those who are serious about revolutionary change and confronting the real enemy, know that one ought to defend Jacob Zuma and expose the enemy, which is white monopoly capital (WMC), and its agents.

