Friday, 3 April 2020

Abahlali baseMjondolo Press Statement

Impi ikhona: The War on our Movement Continues in Durban

The eThekwini Municipality attacked Ekuphumeleleni again today. Once again the notoriously violent and brutal Calvin security company was used to launch the attack. Seven homes were destroyed in this attack.

The attacks are now happening every day, sometimes twice a day. The eThekwini Municipality is ignoring the laws of the country, the rules governing the lockdown, a direct and public instruction from the Minister of human settlements, a letter from our legal representatives, the repeated statements from our movement, which represents more than 70 000 people in Durban, and statements from progressive organisations and intellectuals from across South Africa, and around the world, including the largest trade union in the country, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa.

