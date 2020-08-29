re posted from EIR DAILY ALERT SERVICE

Ibero-Americans Revolt over U.S. Neocon Proposed To Head Inter-American Development Bank

Aug. 28 (EIRNS)—Former heads of state, current and former government ministers and institutional leaders of several Ibero-American nations are up in arms over the fact that the Trump Administration has nominated an American—National Security Council Western Hemisphere division head Mauricio Claver-Carone—to be the next president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB). The elections for that post are scheduled for mid-September at the next IADB assembly.

Since the bank’s founding 60 years ago, its president has always been an Ibero-American, and its vice president an American. Regional leaders thus see Claver-Carone’s nomination as an affront to the whole region, on top of the fact that he is neither a banker nor economist, but a raging neoconservative proponent of regime change, who hates China. In fact, he has vowed that, should he be elected, he intends to turn the bank into an “economic heavyweight” and “go to lender” that will be able to replace China as a major financier of infrastructure in Ibero-America and the Caribbean, Bloomberg reported Aug. 27.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and his sidekick, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, almost certainly had a hand in securing Claver-Carone’s nomination. While some of the more pro-U.S. governments—Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador—are backing him, many current and former leaders of other countries, including from those three, and including five former heads of state, are calling for the September election to be postponed until some time in 2021. They question the nomination of an American citizen, and also emphasize that in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the looming need for economic reconstruction of the entire region requires careful reflection on the bank’s purpose and priorities as an Inter-American institution.

On Aug. 7, the Latin American Reflection Roundtable issued a declaration to this effect, signed by 142 current and former government officials, academics and diplomats, entitled “To Postpone the Election of the President of the Inter-American Development Bank Is a Priority.” It underscores the need for an urgent debate to address the “arduous task of economic and social reconstruction after the pandemic [is] diminished,” and calls for dedicating the next several months “to defining strategies and priorities, after which we shall agree by consensus on who will be at the head of the institution. This opportunity should also serve to formally confirm that a Latin American or Caribbean citizen must hold the Presidency of the institution.”

