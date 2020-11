re posted from LAROUCHEPAC

How they’re Stealing the Election — Hammer and Scorecard

Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn’s attorney, exposed one of the most significant vote fraud instruments on the Lou Dobbs Tonight show. Here, former National Security Agency analyst J. Kirk Wiebe explains how it worked.

Source: https://larouchepac.com/20201107/huge-vote-fraud-mechanism-exposed-sidney-powell-j-kirk-wiebe

Like this: Like Loading...