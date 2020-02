this is an excellent broadcast from British independent media. Included in this broadcast is a very interesting discussion on Open Society, the George Soros empire of `human rights`. The discussion starts at 21:39.

more from the UK Column can be seen here:

https://www.ukcolumn.org/

Source: UK Column

UK Column News – 24th February 2020

Streamed live on 24 Feb 2020

Mike Robinson and Brian Gerrish with today’s UK Column News.

Like this: Like Loading...