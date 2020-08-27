Hamiltonian National Banking Needed for African Industrialization

“If at the heart of the economy is finance, if the banks, the critical affairs that dominate everything are 4…but if the banks control everything, they take everything and they don`t want you to do anything with it. In other words what makes the economy tick is not in your hands…..it is a skewed kind of economic control. We say we must be part of owning, managing and controlling the economy….The majority of the people must participate in this form.And that`s how an economy should flow. We actually frustrate our economy deliberately by leaving a few people controlling the economy.” Jacob Zuma

Source: Online media TV

Four banks controlling SA economy: Zuma

