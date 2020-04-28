re posted from XINHUANET

Guinea-Bissau receives more medical donation from Jack Ma and Alibaba foundations

Source: Xinhua| 2020-04-20 19:14:1

BISSAU, April 20 (Xinhua) — Guinea-Bissau on Monday received a second donation of medical supplies from the Chinese foundations of Jack Ma and Alibaba, the country’s Secretary of State for Hospital Management Cornelia Aleluia Lopes Man announced.

“This batch of equipment includes respirators, screening kits, thermometers, protective suits and other laboratory equipment,” Ms. Man told Xinhua.

She recalled that “Guinea-Bissau had already benefited from a first donation of medical supplies from the Jack Ma and Alibaba foundations”.

In addition, “the country received another donation of medical supplies from the Chinese government last Saturday,” she said.

“These gestures of solidarity prove once again that China is indeed by the side of Guinea-Bissau in the fight against COVID-19,” Ms. Man said.

continue reading Here:Source:

http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/africa/2020-04/20/c_138992890.htm

Like this: Like Loading...