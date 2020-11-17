“There is not a word on the current world hunger emergency, except for the truism that cutting waste will help.”

Green Finance To Attack Food, Farming at ‘Great Reset’ WEF Davos Event on Nov. 23-24

Nov. 16 (EIRNS)—The ongoing “Great Reset” initiative by the Wall Street and City of London banksters, operating through the World Economic Forum (WEF), will target food and agriculture next week, at a Nov. 23-24 event titled, “Bold Actions for Food as a Force for Good.” The “Great Reset” series of conferences refers to proposals to build a green economy, after the pandemic, which is a see-through cover story for a green finance bubble, while the means to life are eliminated for masses of people.

There is not a word on the current world hunger emergency, except for the truism that cutting waste will help.

Food as a “Force for Good,” is a construct meaning that people should eat in a way that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save the planet from heat death. There are 45 sessions at the two-day affair, organized around five green themes. Session sponsors and leaders include mega-cartel firms, e.g., Unilever and PepsiCo; Rabobank, one of the world’s largest private agriculture banks; and the World Wildlife Fund, the government of the Netherlands, as well as academic and foodie groups.

One Nov. 23 session, for example, is titled, “Boosting Nature Positive Production,” which will be led by WWF International. The WWF is hyperactive in many nations, against high-technology agriculture production. This fall, it teamed up with Cargill, Walmart, and McDonalds on a new program which issues “green” standards on how cattlemen can use their pastureland in the U.S. Northern High Plains, which at present is voluntary, but would be dictatorial, under the WEF economic Great Reset.

Another Nov. 23 session is, “Net Zero Agriculture: Aligning Banking Portfolios to 1.5 Degrees.” This session “will ideate with stakeholders” on how banks can deny credit to farming and food operations they consider not compliant to net-zero, and realign their portfolios to be more green. It will be led by Rabobank and the Wageningen University in the Netherlands, once one of the world’s leading agriculture centers (and still is, except for the green moldy departments).

