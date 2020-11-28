God Bless Congo the Heart of Africa

God bless Congo

Source: CMajorEntertainment

Kinshasa Symphony

Two hundred orchestral musicians are playing Beethoven’s Ninth – “Freude schöner Götterfunken“. A power cut strikes just a few bars before the last movement. Problems like this are the least of the worries facing the only symphony orchestra in the Congo. In the 15 years of its existence, the musicians have survived two putsches, various crises and a war. But concentration on the music and hopes for a better future keeps them going. Kinshasa Symphony is a study of people in one of the world’s most chaotic cities doing their best to maintain one of the most complex systems of joint human endeavour: a symphony orchestra. The film is about the Congo, the people in Kinshasa and the power of music.

Like this: Like Loading...