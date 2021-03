Source: Northern Exposure

Gilad Atzmon discusses Israel: A Guinea Pig Nation

8 March 2021

Israel has adopted the Covid Lockdown policies with a severity unmatched internationally. They have pushed vaccination at a rate that leaves even the United Kingdom far behind. Gilad Atzmon, joins me to discuss the effects of this policy, the statistics coming out of Israel and the questions we should be asking.

Like this: Like Loading...