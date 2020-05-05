Fact Check – Ferguson, Those Flights from Wuhan were CANCELLED!

Professor Niall Ferguson, apologist for the British Empire, wrote a false story in London’s Sunday Times on April 5 about alleged flights from Wuhan to European and U.S. cities, after flights to and from Wuhan to cities in China were stopped on January 23. Ferguson’s false report has been widely circulated, including to President Trump. Though it has been exposed as untrue, even now grudgingly acknowledged by Ferguson—i.e., FAKE NEWS—there has been no attempt to correct this potentially dangerous error.

Source: LaRouchePAC Videos

Proof the Brits Are Behind the Anti-China Lies Peddled to Trump

Published on 1 May 2020

