This transcript appears in the September 18, 2020 issue of Executive Intelligence Review.

EXTRAORDINARY SCHILLER INSTITUTE CONFERENCE

Escalation by War Party Makes Summit More Imperative Than Ever

This is the edited transcript of excerpts from the Schiller Institute’s September 10, 2020 dialogue with Helga Zepp-LaRouche and Harley Schlanger. The full video of the webcast is available.

Harley Schlanger: Welcome to our weekly dialogue with Helga Zepp-LaRouche. Today is September 10, 2020. During the weekend of September 5-6, the Schiller Institute held an extraordinary conference, addressing the question of the need for a summit, for a full exposure of the coup against President Trump, and the need for a change in paradigm. Helga, give us a quick summary of your impression of the conference, its aftermath, and the reverberations from it.

Helga Zepp-LaRouche: It was quite remarkable. We were able to present, in four sessions, all the major strategic issues, and solutions. This is extraordinarily important, as there are many people discussing the problems, but we offered a genuine approach to actually solve the strategic crisis.

The first panel was devoted to the strategic situation, where several of the speakers highlighted the very clear, increasing war danger. Then, we had the remarkable speech by former Virginia State Senator, Col. Richard Black (USA ret.), who clearly spoke for a faction of U.S. military, discussing the danger of a military coup inside the United States. And I think that was a real shocker for everybody. We had two members of the VIPS, the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, Bill Binney and Kirk Wiebe, who presented not only that there was no basis for Russiagate, but also—which was equally amazing—that they had the technology in the NSA that could have prevented 9/11.

