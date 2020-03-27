re posted from ABAHLALI baseMJONDOLO

Friday, 27 March 2020

Abahlali baseMjondolo

Evictions in Durban on the First Day of the National Shutdown

On the first day of the national Covid-19 lockdown the eThekwini municipality has evicted residents from the Ekuphumeleleni settlement near Shallcross in Ward 17. Today at about 14pm nine motor vehicles labelled Calvin Security came to the Ekuphumeleleni settlement, which was first established as a land occupation in October 2019, to tear down people’s homes. No Court Order was produced and therefore the evictions were illegal and criminal. They were also in violation of the rules governing the national state of disaster.

Eight shacks were torn down while 17 others were marked with an “X” and “ABM” indicating that Calvin Security are planning to come back to evict again. The building materials for the eight shacks that were destroyed were pulverised and left in small pieces. A number of people have been left with injuries.

