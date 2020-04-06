re posted from ABAHLALI baseMJONDOLO

Sunday, 29 March 2020

Abahlali baseMjondolo Press Statement

Evictions Continue in Durban Despite the National Moratorium

The national government made a clear promise that there would be no evictions during the national shutdown implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus. However today, at around 12:30, Calvin Security returned to the Ekuphumeleleni settlement in Mariannhill, which falls under the eThekwini Municipality, and demolished 5 houses. This the second eviction aimed at our movement during the national shutdown and it is a direct violation of a promise made by national government, and a direct attack on the most vulnerable people in this time of crisis.

