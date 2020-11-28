re posted from EIR Daily Alert Service

EU’s Reverse Infrastructure Green Deal Sends Waterways Back to 18th Century

Nov. 26 (EIRNS)—Apart from other insanities which the EU proclaims as ostensibly “being without alternative” in its Green Deal, there is the idea to re-naturalize no less than 25,000 km of rivers in Europe by 2030, which would put the waterways back into where they were in the 18th century, or earlier. The return to flooding large areas of land, which had haunted Europe before humans regulated the rivers, would be the immediate consequence. Tens of millions of citizens would see their homes—and their families—go under in the deluge.

And another reminder: The EU has the overambitious target to turn Europe into a “climate-neutral” continent, with 20% of fertilizers and 50% of pesticides reduced by 2030. With agriculture imports being cut drastically as well—which make up 20% of Europe’s food needs, as well as curbs on meat consumption—the food supply of Europe’s populations would be endangered.

