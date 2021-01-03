re posted from XINHUANET

Ethiopia launches second Chinese-backed satellite: Official

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) — An Ethiopian official on Wednesday disclosed Ethiopia has launched its second Chinese-backed satellite.

Yishrun Alemayehu, Deputy General Director of Ethiopia Space Science and Technology Institute (ESSTI), said the satellite which was launched on Tuesday has high advanced resolutions and capable pictures to capture pictures in a clearer way.

The satellite abbreviated as ET-Smart-RSS was launched from China Wenchang spacecraft launch site.

“Preliminary design was conducted in Ethiopia, while detailed and technical works were undertaken in collaboration with Chinese experts in China through zooming and other platforms,” Alemayehu told the state-owned daily newspaper Ethiopian Herald.

“The 8.9 kilograms nano satellite is a great achievement of Ethiopia in a number of ways. The institute will keep on working to further strengthen the effort in technology transfer and human development,” he further said.

continue reading Here: Source:

http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/africa/2020-12/24/c_139614159.htm

Like this: Like Loading...