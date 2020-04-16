re posted from ABAHLALI baseMJONDOLO

Thursday, 2 April 2020

Abahlali baseMjondolo Press Statement

eThekwini Municipality Evicts Again, This Time with the Backing of the Army

The eThekwini Municipality has just attacked the Azania settlement in Cato Manor again. This time Calvin Security was backed by the police and the army. A journalist was there and they chased her away.

Earlier today the minister for housing, Lindiwe Sisulu issued a press statement which said that:

Minister Sisulu and senior management of the Department of Human Settlements, had a video conference meeting with leaders of community organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations. During the meeting, she was informed of ongoing evictions, including in the Ethekwini Metro. The minister has appealed for the practice to be halted, and instead for the municipalities and private property owners to prioritise measures aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We welcome the Minister’s public decision to oppose the actions of the eThekwini Municipality. However, it is now clear that theThekwini Municipality has gone rogue and is using the lockdown to wage a war against our movement. We are extremely concerned that the eThekwini Municipality is refusing to obey the law of the country, the lockdown regulations and a direct instruction from the Minister. We are also extremely concerned that this time the army was brought to join the forces launching the attack and that the media was not allowed to witness the attack.

