Energy Briefing : South Africa

presentation by Dr Anthonie Cilliers

Source: ChannelFMF

FMF Energy Briefing – Dr. Anthonie Cilliers

6 Dec 2018

The Draft 2018 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP2018) has split the energy community apart in an ugly acrimonious debate, including personal attacks and accusations of malicious dishonesty. Dr. Cilliers argues that:

– The IRP2018 is flawed in profound and fatal respects, based on faulty assumptions about inter alia:

the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE),

the cost of finance, and

the environmental impact of “renewables”.

– It calls on the government to put all its energy eggs in a single highly dubious energy basket in an uncertain world, instead of a rationally balanced energy mix.

– Its vision is of permanent economic stagnation and unemployment, instead of prosperity for all.

– It envisages rendering our immense coal and nuclear wealth valueless, and reliance instead on inefficient, costly and unreliable imported technology, gas and hydro-power.

Like this: Like Loading...