“In a great depression you need great projects that are going to inspire the nation and get people to work.”

and looking into the disinformation campaign against China being run by the warmongers….what about reparations for Libya, Syria, Iraq!

“and don`t be surprised that a country that could land on the dark side of the moon has a medical and scientific capability that allowed them to get on top of coronavirus.”

unlike Europe and America where the casino liberal economics has destroyed healthcare and scientific development.

Source: Australian Citizens Party

24 April 2020 – The Citizens Report – Emergency National Investment Bank / The China Smokescreen

Published on 24 Apr 2020

1. Put Australia to work—Fight for the emergency national investment bank

2. Do you have the guts to see through the China smokescreen?

Like this: Like Loading...