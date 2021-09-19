1800 km of electric high-speed rail to be completed by 2023!

Source: The New Africa Channel

Egypt’s Ambitious 1800 KM High Speed Railway Project Takes-off

Egypt’s High Speed Railway Project Takes-off – The Egyptian nation will finally see the commencement of the 660 km high-speed electric rail line which will route across the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, networking port cities of Ain Sokhna to the Marsa Matrouh and Alexandria respectively, forming a rail link similar to the Suez Canal. The intended blueprint is to develop an ultra-modern 1800 km high-speed reliable rail network at an estimated cost of $23 billion. This will not only lessen travel time, but would stimulate the economy, provide jobs and influence quality of life. It will also provide a sustainable and efficient medium for commuting. A $4.5 billion agreement was signed between the Egyptian National Authority for Tunnels and an alliance of companies which includes Orascom Construction S A E, The Arab Contractors and Siemens Mobility, whose share stands at a figure of $3 billion. The memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of the Egyptian prime minister and Minister for Transport. The nation has had a vast network of rails reaching up to about 5000 km across its borders, connecting key cities and towns in a loop since the 1850s. These systems, however have grown obsolete and antiquated due to the lack of significant investments in the decaying sector leading to an increase in fatal crashes and accidents.

